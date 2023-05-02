TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.84 billion.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.