TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.84 billion.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International Increases Dividend
