The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to Neutral

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Woodside Energy Group Price Performance
NYSE WDS opened at $22.46 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
