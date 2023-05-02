The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to Neutral

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $22.46 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,188,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

