The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after buying an additional 361,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,074,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

