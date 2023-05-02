The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

