Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

