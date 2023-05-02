Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY23 guidance at $6.50-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.50-$7.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

