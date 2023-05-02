TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) vs. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Great Elm Capital pays out -50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Great Elm Capital and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -63.79% 12.10% 3.32% TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. TPG has a consensus price target of $35.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than TPG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital -$16.08 million -2.32 -$15.58 million ($2.77) -2.92 TPG $2.00 billion 4.44 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -143.89

Great Elm Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG beats Great Elm Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

