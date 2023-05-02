Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.