Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

