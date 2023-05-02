Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Transocean by 10.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

