Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.