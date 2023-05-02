Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

