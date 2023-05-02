TriCo Bancshares Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

TCBK stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

