Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

