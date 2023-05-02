Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

