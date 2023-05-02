Triumph Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of TFIN opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $77.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

