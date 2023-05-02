TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRST. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.9 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRST stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $227,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

