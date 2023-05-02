TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

