UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

