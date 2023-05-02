UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UGI opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

