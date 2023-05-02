United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of United States Steel worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

