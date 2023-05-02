Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $787.35 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.