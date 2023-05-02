Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

