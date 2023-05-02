Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Usio has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

