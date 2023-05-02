Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Usio has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Usio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

