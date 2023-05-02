Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $187.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

