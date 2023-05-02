Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,167,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 591,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

