Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

