Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of DermTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DermTech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DermTech Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DMTK opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.15. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 803.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DermTech

In other DermTech news, General Counsel Ramin Akhavan sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $27,409.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ramin Akhavan sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $27,409.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,317 shares in the company, valued at $342,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Featured Stories

