VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

