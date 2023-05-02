Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MGC stock opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.71.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.