Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

