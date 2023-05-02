Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Veritiv worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

