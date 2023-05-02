Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.