Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VET opened at C$16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$16.35 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.04.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several analysts have commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.