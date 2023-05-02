Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

