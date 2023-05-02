Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

VRTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $346.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $306.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

