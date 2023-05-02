Vistra (VST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,587,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 172,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.