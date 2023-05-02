W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WPC opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

