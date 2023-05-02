Waste Connections, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

WCN opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

