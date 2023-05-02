Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

