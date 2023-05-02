WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

