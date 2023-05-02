WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

