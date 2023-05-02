WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.