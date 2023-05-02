Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $10.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.91. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $46.92 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $929.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $853.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $929.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

