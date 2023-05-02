Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Sleep Number Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

