Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 682 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

