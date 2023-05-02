Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

