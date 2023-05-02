Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 779,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 528,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after buying an additional 493,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

