Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Radian Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,107,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Radian Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

