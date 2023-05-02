Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.04. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $307.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $4.17. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

