Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

